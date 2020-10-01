Noah Eisenberg joins me to talk about attaining his dream of playing professional soccer in Europe as he has joined Llangefni Town FC, playing in the Welsh 2nd division. The centre midfielder played his amateur footy with MRO and in the Quebec Elite Soccer League with Boisbriand as well as representing Canada at the Maccabiah Games.
Judgement Calls Episode 18: Montreal’s Noah Eisenberg becomes the first Canadian in Welsh professional soccer
