Noah Eisenberg joins me to talk about attaining his dream of playing professional soccer in Europe as he has joined Llangefni Town FC, playing in the Welsh 2nd division. The centre midfielder played his amateur footy with MRO and in the Quebec Elite Soccer League with Boisbriand as well as representing Canada at the Maccabiah Games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.