Pat Oaten returned to the Dollard Water Polo Club as head coach of the program last September then came COVID-19. The two-time Olympic coach with the Canadian women's team and the Brazilian women's team talks about the return to the pool.
Judgement Calls: Episode 17- Everybody back into the pool as water polo returns
-
- Updated
- 0
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Visiting Toronto, Ontario - virtually
- Healthy Life: Quercetin explained
- Sassy Psychologist: Episode 5 - Do you really know your partner?
- Govt Report: CHSLD Herron displayed "organizational negligence”
- SPVM seeks public’s help in locating missing Pierrefonds-Roxboro teen
- Junior AA Pirates and Repentigny deadlocked in semi-final series
- Rocket add to roster with a pair of signings
- The on again-off again-on again pre-season of Midget AAA
Most Popular
Articles
- West End,West Island stats show few new Covid infections
- The life story of hockey legend Guy Lafleur to hit the big screen
- Despite COVID ShofarMontreal.com ensures that one Jewish New Year tradition remains intact
- Global COVID-19 study finds a strong link between health messaging and behaviour: Montreal researchers
- Plaza Pointe-Claire has been put up for sale
- UAE’s Chief Rabbi Yehuda Sarna: The pride of Montreal’s Jewish Community
- Recipe: Classic monkey bread
- Urban forest "worth its weight in gold"
- Perspective....
- ‘The Last of the Just’
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.