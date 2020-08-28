Former world 21st ranked tennis pro Aleksandra Wozniak talks about the next chapter in her dedication to tennis as a coach. That includes the launch of the Aleksandra Wozniak Tennis Academy where players of all ages will Improve their skills.
Judgement Calls: Episode 13 Former tennis professional Aleksandra Wozniak getting to give back
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Entertainment: The Pull of the Stars
- Healthy Life: Tips that make a healthy muscle
- Saint-Laurent Inaugurates the Largest Urban Farm in the World
- Cohen in the City: Episode 18- Beaconsfield country music star Brittany Kennell
- Flags at half-mast in Beaconsfield to honour Al Gardner
- REM’s “Marie” gantry to cross Sources
- Driving With Miranda: Episode 4 Subaru Impreza
- Judgement Calls: Episode 13 Former tennis professional Aleksandra Wozniak getting to give back
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Marty Teltscher: What will it take for safe school openings and healthy communities moving forward?
- Expand Bill 101? Don’t even think about it
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: What’s going on with children and COVID-19?
- CIUSS West Island spends $140,000 on media relations consultants
- Council asked about 'Fakebook' accounts
- CSL amends its mandatory mask bylaw
- Fire erupts at Dorval Avenue apartment building
- Healthy Life: How to stress less during the pandemic: A guide for teens
- Pointe Claire inaugurates Tony Proudfoot Park
- SJN: Cummings Centre launches its first ever Virtual Fall Season
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.