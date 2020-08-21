Artistic swimmer Kiara Quieti was first in The Suburban in 2014 at the age of 12. One quote had her saying “I take things a day at a time but one day I want to be on the National Team.” Well that day has arrived as Kiara
Has been selected to the Canadian Team for 2021.
