Usually at this time of the year Alouette wide receiver B.J. Cunningham would be busy schooling opposing defensive backs, unfortunately with the CFL season still in limbo that is not an option. What is an option, much to the delight of Cunningham, is the fact that he has the time to be part of Project Playmaker, a program started two summers back by his friend, a fellow wide receiver and former Ottawa Redblack Scott Macdonnell. A local product and a Loyola high school old boy, MacDonnell started Project Playmaker as a way to give back to the youth of the football community.
Judgement Calls: Episode 10-Project Playmaker benefits from Alouette B J Cunningham’s participation
