Usually at this time of the year Alouette wide receiver B.J. Cunningham would be busy schooling opposing defensive backs, unfortunately with the CFL season still in limbo that is not an option. What is an option, much to the delight of Cunningham, is the fact that he has the time to be part of Project Playmaker, a program started two summers back by his friend, a fellow wide receiver and former Ottawa Redblack Scott Macdonnell. A local product and a Loyola high school old boy, MacDonnell started Project Playmaker as a way to give back to the youth of the football community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.