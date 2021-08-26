Tyler Favretto and Julien Giroux-Harvey have been playing their baseball south of the border this summer. The former Baseball St. Laurent products are both members of the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL). It is a long way from the diamonds of St. Laurent to this stage but it was an important place to start. The battery mates talk about playing ball in Burlington.
