Montreal North’s Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors’ power forward joins me to talk about the Sun Life Healthy You Challenge that is up and running. Boucher invites everyone, regardless of age to join in over the next four weeks on social media to take part in the program.
Judgement Calls- Episode 41: The Raptors Chris Boucher and Sun Life want to get Canadians moving
-
- Updated
- 0
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Latest Articles
- Caufield enjoys a storybook pro debut with the Rocket
- Judgement Calls- Episode 41: The Raptors Chris Boucher and Sun Life want to get Canadians moving
- Gardening in Small Spaces on We’re All In This Together, the Web Series for Seniors
- Canada wins 3:0 and builds confidence on road to Olympic Games
- The Priory School set to expand with acquisition of the Buchanan House
- HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh passes at 99
- West-end parents want new school
- Houses & Homes: Outdoor furniture trends for 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Yom Hashoah virtual ceremony takes place April 7
- Bialik High School Schoot Moot court team captures international prize
- CSL COVID status improved: stats
- Citizens committee formed for Loyola District
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: What should you believe when the information around COVID-19 seems to be changing all the time?
- LBPSB parents receive mask recall notice
- Hampstead cuts ties with 'wildly popular' tennis pro
- Thinking outside the box
- City picks up more farmland
- Chronically ill, essential workers, 55+ with AstraZeneca next to be vaccinated: Dubé
Images
Videos
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.