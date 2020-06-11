This time on Judgement Calls, the annual Cummings Centre Sports Celebrity Breakfast is a go as edition 16 will be a virtual event on June 28 at 10 am. Join me with co-chairs Michael Wagen and Bram Naimer along with the legendary Cookie Lazarus, who is the honorary chair to talk about this great event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.