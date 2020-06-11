This time on Judgement Calls, the annual Cummings Centre Sports Celebrity Breakfast is a go as edition 16 will be a virtual event on June 28 at 10 am. Join me with co-chairs Michael Wagen and Bram Naimer along with the legendary Cookie Lazarus, who is the honorary chair to talk about this great event.
Judgement Calls -Episode 3 : A Virtual treat for sports fans all for a great cause
