Yes, it's true; there's a pickup in a nicer colour than the Tundra from a few weeks ago. Find out why Miranda fell in love with the Lunar Rock paint and 6-speed manual in this week's Tacoma TRD.
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Latest Articles
- Breaking news: Andy Nulman to bring back The Sunday Express
- Driving with Miranda: Episode 35- Toyota Tacoma TRD
- COVID variant could explode in any region: Legault
- Teachers, parents take to sidewalks in west end
- Spring snow on the way for southern Quebec
- Kirkland company's pandemic flu vaccine approved by Health Canada
- MoWest looking into outdoor common area for chats
- Housefather announces federal funding for arts organizations
Most Popular
Articles
- Police raid eight West Island homes in major drug bust
- Canada Revenue Agency Tax Tip: Eight things to remember at tax time
- Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal opening its doors
- LBPSB parents receive mask recall notice
- Patriote flags unfurled in Westmount
- Overnight thunderstorms rattle the Montreal region
- Driving with Miranda: Episode 34- Mazda 3 Turbo AWD
- Opéra de Montréal webcasting Carmen by Bizet
- Spring snow on the way for southern Quebec
- Historic modernization for Lachine hospital
Images
Videos
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.