How do you make an already top-selling vehicle even more appealing? You slap an AWD badge on the back and make it winter-approved, that's how. Follow Miranda on this week's drive of the Mazda 3 Sport AWD.
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Single-family home market enabled the Montreal area to make up for sales that were lost during the spring
- Beyond The Pages: Episode 18- THE TRAGEDY OF THE MONTREAL HOMELESS
- Driving with Miranda: Episode 11- 2020 Mazda 3 Sport GT AWD
- Montreal native Stéphane Aquin named new director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
- Judgement Calls: Episode 20- Dollard’s Devon Levi gets picked by the Panthers in the NHL draft
- Quebec announces $70 million financial lifeline to sports and recreation
- Cohen in the City: Episode 29 – Exclusive interview with The Director and Co-Creator of new Apple TV + thriller Daniel Syrkin
- Houses & Homes: IKEA's newest SAGOSKATT line of soft toys designed by children is out!
Most Popular
Articles
- The Great Barrington Declaration opposes lockdowns
- City aggressive in pursuing emissions targets
- We thought you should know: The Great Barrington Cover-up
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: The Great Barrington Declaration and ‘Focused Protection’
- A modern genocide that must not be ignored
- Hampstead Mayor's wife departs town beautification involvement
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Sue & Elvis
- Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion’s A Call to Montréal reaches out to Jewish Montréal…and beyond
- Two dead after car drives into Lac St. Louis in Lachine
- West Island Cancer Wellness Centre continues on despite pandemic challenges
Images
Videos
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.