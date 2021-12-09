Zach Zoya came to Montreal to live his dream as a musical artist. He's been all over the Montreal music scene in 2021 performing at renowned festivals such as "Osheaga" and "Mural fest" He sits down with Jesse to break down his year and his latest single "Start Over"
