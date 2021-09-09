Jason Hillcoat is a local West Islander who’s travelling to California to compete in an Iron Man Challenge. He must complete a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile run in under 17 hours without any distractions. A question that’s often asked in challenges like this is “why”?” Jesse delves deeper into the reasons and discovers that there’s a deeply personal story behind this race.
CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO DONATE:
https://fondationduchildren.com/en/fundraising/journey-to-ironman-tremblant-2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.