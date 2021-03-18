Julian McKenzie has had a passion for sports journalism his entire life. Throughout his career, he has taken every opportunity imaginable to work for as many media outlets as possible including as a weatherman for CTV. He speaks with Jesse on his journey and where he intends to go going forward. 

