Deidra Chois has had a talent for singing her whole life but has recently decided to attack it with full force. This led to her song "It Goes On" getting featured in a Havana Club commercial based on her life story. Deidra goes into detail with Jesse about her experience on The Voice Canada, her strong ties to family and what led her to make a strong comeback in music.
Creative MTL: Episode 7- Embracing yourself to the fullest with singer/songwriter Deidra Chois
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Latest Articles
- The Show Must Go On: Annual St. Paddy's Luncheon To Take Place Virtually March 17
- Ottawa’s "blind eye" to seniors’ financial fragility
- Tax Tip: Here's what you need to know about yourT4A
- Creative MTL: Episode 7- Embracing yourself to the fullest with singer/songwriter Deidra Chois
- Beyond the Pages: Episode 27- “A taste of normalcy: Art raising the human spirit” The first screening of Vittorio Rossi’s “The Chain” at the Leonardo Da Vinci Centre. Executive Producer is Barry F. Lorenzetti
- Canada Soccer announces 2020 Canadian Championship is postponed
- Quebec commemorates first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Entertainment: CBC Reads recap
Most Popular
Articles
- Suburban Exclusive: Frank Cavallaro will be federal Conservative candidate in Mount Royal
- No English community police services for English school?
- Montreal-based sandwich restaurant feeds 200 people at the Old Brewery Mission
- JGH named Quebec's best hospital in Newsweek survey
- Eight-year old girl used as sex slave by retired educator
- Parents plan three-day anti-mask strike keeping thousands of kids at home
- Maestro Kent Nagano back in Montreal to conduct three concerts
- Remembering former St, Laurent City Councillor Maurice Cohen
- Vaccination sites open in Decarie Square, JGH and through West End
- Ivermectin: Another therapeutic bringing hope against Covid symptoms
Images
Videos
Commented
- Ivermectin: Another therapeutic bringing hope against Covid symptoms (5)
- Thoughts from the storm (1)
- Parents plan three-day anti-mask strike keeping thousands of kids at home (1)
- The Suburban is informational glue necessary for anglophone survival (1)
- REM Weekend Work Will Close Part of Highway 40 (1)
- The dangers of BellMedia ‘suits’ controlling community destiny (1)
- Research highlights new Alzheimers marker (1)
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Nature Knows (1)
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.