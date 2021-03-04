Two local Montrealers- Timmy Léger and Liam Carr also known as The Pink Snowbirds are biking 5000 miles across the United States to raise funds for Breast Cancer. They share with Jesse some stories and reasons why they decided to this incredibly ambitious adventure.
Creative MTL: Episode 6- The Pink Snowbirds are biking statewide to raise funds for breast cancer
