Patrick Emmanuel Abellard was just recently cast in season three of "Plan B" however he never really thought of pursuing acting until his senior year of high school. Now that he's been in the industry for nearly six years, Patrick shares with Jesse some insight on the industry as a whole including their early collaborations, the difference between theatre/film, personal advice, and stories working on multiple projects including one produced by the legendary Spike Lee.
Creative MTL: Episode 5- Learning the acting business with Patrick Emmanuel Abellard
