In this episode, Jesse speaks with teachers from the English Montreal School Board and Lester B. Pearson School Board on their school year. We consider teachers front line heroes that deserve the world and we hope this piece gives you all some perspective and even more appreciation for them.
Creative MTL: Episode 16- TEACHERS, the unsung heroes of the pandemic
