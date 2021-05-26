In this episode, Pierre-Luc Rioux speaks with Jesse about some of his famous collaborations, attending the Grammys and starting his own band called “Chiiild” He breaks down the industry and even performs and breaks down his guitar on Justin Bieber’s new track called “Ghost”
