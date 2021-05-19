Pierre-Luc Rioux is a local Montreal guitarist and music producer who has been contributing to some of the biggest records in the world including David Guetta’s “Titanium” and was just recently on two tracks from Justin Bieber’s new album “Justice.” In this episode, Jesse explores his story on how he broke into the industry, early collaborations and some crazy adventures along the way.
This is a two part series.
