Montreal native Sara Phillips decided to take a leap of faith when she moved to New York to pursue music. Now she finds herself living in Los Angeles writing, recording, and performing music for a living. Jesse speaks with her on her journey, angelic voice, and her new song "nobody loves you" on this week's episode of Creative MTL.
Creative MTL: Episode 13- From Montreal to LA: With love from Sara Phillips and the importance of mental health
