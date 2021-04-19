Lights, cameras, fashion! This week, Jesse speaks with Sam and Zoe from CASA Cares on their Versailles themed fashion show in support of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. There's plenty of locals designers, brands and sustainable clothes that you're likely to recognize. The team promises a unique experience that'll transport us from our living rooms to Paris itself. Watch the team break it down on this week's episode.
The show takes place on April 24, to purchase your ticket please click here:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/casa-cares-18th-annual-fashion-show-tickets-149150614503?fbclid=IwAR3dPmeGhsrba1-nWihApsH9h-BH69Js18IW3ke56ib3mBVx_mjB3qxzYDQ
