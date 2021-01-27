Three local Montrealers- Lezlie, Nick, and Jake have not only created the first "functional chocolate bar" called Mid Day Squares but their good vibes and open vulnerability have gotten the attention of producers from The Ellen Show. While getting on the show seemed unlikely, the team decided to take matters into their own hands by creating an ode to Ellen right in the heart and center of the Old Port of Montreal. When creative entrepreneur Jesse Ostroff saw this video, he knew they'd be the perfect guests to kick start a show he's been producing for The Suburban called Creative MTL.
Link to full video: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKNRxPHjvdp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
