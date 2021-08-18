Alex Frew is a singer/songwriter who started his musical career while in high school. After four years, Alex has finally released his debut EP called "Cobalt" and now has its acoustic counterpart on the way. He discusses with Jesse the making-of process, the Canadian music scene, and even performs towards the end of the episode!
