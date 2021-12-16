The Rougeau family has been iconic in professional wrestling for decades. At 61 years young Jacques Rougeau (aka the Mountie) has not lost any of his love for the sport. He is now promoting his Wrestling Academy 2022 (https://wrestling-academy.ca) for men and women. This showcase will take place in the spring. Jacques talks about this program, his work for the homeless and is joined by two up and comers in the ring, Jeremy Prophet and Jessika Black.
