Gad Elmaleh has emerged as one of the world’s top standup comedians. Born and raised in Casablanca to a Moroccan Berber Jewish family, he was brought up in a culturally diverse environment. Dubbed “The Seinfeld of France ,” where he now resides, Elmaleh lived in Montreal for a number of years where he developed deep connections with the local Jewish community. His new film Reste un peu (Stay with us) will hit Montreal movie theatres soon.In this exclusive interview he talks about the new film, his career and Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.