Jesse Stone Creatchman is an independent songwriter from Montreal who writes great catchy songs. A child of the 90’s, Jesse was influenced by classic rock, alternative bands like the Violent Femmes, and folk revival. He’s an exceptional lyricist who has written hundreds of song. In this interview he talks about his upcoming new singles and talks about the highs and lows of his life. His website address is: jessestone.com
