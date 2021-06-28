Businessman Paul Steinberg has co-authored a new book with literary agent Lisa Audrey Cohen called Zen and The Art of Filling an Empty Soul. All of the information is available at www.schoolofhardluck.com. It is available on Amazon and a number of local spots.
Cohen in the CIty Episode Episode 69: Anti-Bullying Advocate Paul Steinberg's new book
