The Price of Perfection recently premiered on the Lifetime Television Network. It is a thriller and among the stars as Dollard des Ormeaux’s Erin Yardley-Jones, Baie D’urfés Nico Decastris, Cameron Brodeur of the South Shore and veteran character actor Benz Antoine. I spoke to them about the movie, which you can watch at https://youtu.be/OeTZqEsLYPs.
