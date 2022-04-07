Ethan Zohn (https://www.ethanzohn.com) was a competitor on the CBS reality show Survivor (also seen on Global TV) three times, winning it all in his first season. He is a cancer survivor and former pro soccer player who will be part of the USA 45 + team this summer at the Maccabiah Games in Ramat Gan. A motivational speaker these days, he also created something called The Crunch Bowl. He talks about all of this in our interview.
