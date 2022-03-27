Howie Mandel is a comedy legend, born in Toronto and such a frequent performer to Montreal that he invested in The Just For Laughs Festival ownership group. He is presently a judge on Citytv’s Canada’s Got Talent, which airs Tuesday nights. He was kind enough to grant us an interview to talk about the show and how, as someone who is obsessed with germs, has coped with the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.