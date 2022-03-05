Featuring concerts from March 19 to April 10 in the West Island (venues in Dorval, Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire and Hudson) and Westmount, as well as workshops, Festival de la Voix brings communities and all ages together to enjoy music and the power of the human voice. This edition offers seven eclectic concerts, exceptional workshops, and school concerts. The mix of styles and voices includes Dark Divas with Ranee Lee; They Sing Everything (Broadway, Opera and Pop); the diverse Ensemble Obiora, Oliver Forest & Imani Gospel Singers; ‘folkgrass’ with Steel Rail; choirs; and the annual Grand Concert. Complete information is available at www.festivaldelavoix.com
