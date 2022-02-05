Montreal’s David Tyler is a creative communicator and voice over talent with more than 25 years of experience in the broadcast world of TV and radio. His mantra of ‘Stop Communicating and Start Connecting’ is his counsel to anyone attempting to use media, old or new, broadcast or online. He writes and lectures on “The Art of Communicating Ideas.” Television viewers would be most familiar with him for voicing the introductions to the CTV national and regional newscasts. Go to www.davidtyler.com and soon www.davidtylerspeaks.com.
