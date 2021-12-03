Omar Sachedina is the National Affairs Correspondent for CTV National News, covering significant breaking news stories unfolding across the country and around the world. He also serves as a fill-in anchor on CTV National News. He is also a graduate of McGill University. In this interview he talks about his career and some important assignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.