The Love Trial, a new immersive theatrical presentation written and produced by three-time 2020 META winner Kiki Dranias, will be presented via seven live performances from December 2 – December 11, 2021 at the Masonic Temple Hall (1850 Sherbrooke St. West). Kiki Dranias and cast member Howard Rosenstein join me. For ticket information go to www.purpledivine.com or you can purchase at the door.
