On Saturday night Nov 27th at Club Soda, Billy Bob Productions will present a Bob Dylan Birthday Bash. Dylan turned 80 last May year. Well over 30 Montreal-area musicians, most of whom have gone a year and a half between live gigs, will dig deep into the Dylan songbook to cover every musical genre that Dylan has tapped into – including folk, country, blues, rock, gospel, punk and pop. Among those scheduled to perform are The Damn Truth, Shane Murphy, Dawn Tyler Watson, Rob Lutes, L’ilAndy, Patrick Krief, The Nils, TJ Plenty of the Asexuals, Durham County Poets, Chaim Tannebaum and Joe Zifkin. Tannebaum and Zifkin, along with legendary Montreal sports talk show host Mitch Melnick from TSN 690 and Billy Bob join us to discuss the concert and Bob Dylan. For ticket information go to at (514) 286-1010 #1 or clubsoda.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.