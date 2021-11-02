The Montreal General Hospital Foundation will support the McGill IBD Research Group via the annual Laugh Your Butt Off (At Home!) event on Thursday, November 18 (8 pm.) Tickets for the Zoom link are available at www.mcgillibd.ca It is one ticket per household for access to the show featuring stand-up comic Ryan Hamilton, and a box of goodies. Hamilton recently released his first stand-up special. The one-hour Netflix original Happy Face follows a wealth of television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour. Hamilton and McGill IBD Research Group President Lorne Mayers are my guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.