NDG raised brother-sister musical duo Just Costa (Jesse and Juliana) talk about their feel-good summer anthem “Peachy.” The talent duo have appeared in over 400 shows — including a 16-date tour of Italy — performed at festivals and conferences, released one album — In Time, All Things under their previous moniker Juliana & Jesse. At the end of this interview they perform their new song. You can see their video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uu2xeKgZ1Wg&feature=youtu.be and go to their website: https://www.justcosta.com/

