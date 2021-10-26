Jason Blicker is a father, actor and Martial Arts Instructor. The Montreal native has appeared in over 120 movies and television shows. Presently he can be seen in the role of Todd on the hit CTV show Jann. It was so much fun to talk to Jason about all of the different programs he has appeared on, with some behind the scenes details.
