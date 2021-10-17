Federation CJA (www.federationcja.org) has been a driving force in the Montreal Jewish community for over 100 years. In partnership with a network of agencies and organizations, supports the delivery of services and programs to care for the vulnerable and those in need. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus has been on community recovery. CEO Yair Szlak and newly installed President Joel Segal talk about the challenges ahead and some great accomplishments.
