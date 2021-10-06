Global TV’s Family Law follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail ‘Abby’ Bianchi (Jewel Staite), who is struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is forced to work at her estranged father's (Victor Garber) firm and practice in family law for the first time, alongside the half-brother (Zach Smadu) and half-sister (Genelle Williams) she’s never met. As Abby likes to joke, it’s one dysfunctional family helping other dysfunctional families. Jewel Staite joins us to talk about the show.
