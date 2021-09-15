The Montreal General Hospital Foundation’s signature event, Hockey 911, celebrating the 100-year relationship between the Montreal Canadiens and the MGH’s emergency and trauma teams is back on Wednesday September 22 at 7 pm. The online event will include guests Carey Price, Paul Byron, Mario Lemieux and Marc Bergevin. Dr. David S. Mulder, the Candiens chief physician for over 50 years and Canadiens legend and Hall of Famer Yvan “The Roadrunner” Cournoyer joined me to preview the program. A minimum donation of $25 is required for access. You can find out more at https://www.mghfoundation.com/en/events/hockey-911-2021-edition/
