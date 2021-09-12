The CTV Original comedy series JANN returns for its third season Mondays at 8 p.m. on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV App, beginning Sept. 27. The co-creator and star of the show, award winning singer, songwriter, actor and author Jann Arden, joined me to preview season three. Her message about caring for parents with dementia is inspiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.