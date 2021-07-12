The PK Subban Foundation is running a digital hockey camp, the Subban Defence League (https://subbandefenceleague.com/en), running July 26-30 2021, Lauren Roberts Director of Fundraising Events, PK Subban Foundation and PK’s older sister Natasha join us to talk about the program, where all proceeds go to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
