The 10th Anniversary Edition of Joey Elias and the Comedy All Stars benefitting On Our Own (O3) will take place on Wednesday, August 25 at Montreal’s newest venue, Jardin Royalmount. Montreal comedy legend Joey Elias has rallied a stellar line-up of comics, all donating their time and talent, ensuring 100 percent of the funds raised go to support O3’s programs that provide solid education, strong parenting skills and mental health support for young, underserved Montreal families. Joey and O3 Director Ushana Houston join us. Info: https://joeyeliasandcomedyallstars2021.splashthat.com/
