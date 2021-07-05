Actress, writer, poet and student Samara O’Gorman has published a poetry collection via LaBée Publishing. One of Samara’s main goals with this book was to collaborate with a local publisher in Montreal rather than self-publishing. Her second objective was to donate a portion of every book sold to the Canadian non-profit; jack.org. The book is an accumulation of her thoughts on heartbreak and healing; when thinking about grief. As a mental health advocate herself, Samara has been vocal and open about her struggles with depression and Depersonalization/derealization disorder (DPDR) and she has always admired the work done through jack.org, Canada's only charity training and empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health. For more on the book go to https://www.labee.ca/what-if-the-sun-died
