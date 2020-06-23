With business at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most iconic social halls in the city has stepped up with some strong community spirit. Le Windsor Ballrooms has launched a food assistance program for the vulnerable homeless communities. President and CEO Dan Bensoussan and Sales and Marketing Manager Laurie Robitaille spoke with us about the initiative and the concerning state of the society circuit.
