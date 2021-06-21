In order to make its information and referral services more accessible to citizens, the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal (IRCGM) began  implementing  a 211 service in 2016 in Quebec. Whether it's for affordable housing, food assistance, health services, training, medical transportation or at home help etc., with 211, the IRCGM is  able to guide people more quickly to appropriate resources that can respond to their needs. You can go to www.211qc.ca  for more.  In this interview, Director of Technology Mathieu  Chaurette provides some background.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.