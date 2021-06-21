In order to make its information and referral services more accessible to citizens, the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal (IRCGM) began implementing a 211 service in 2016 in Quebec. Whether it's for affordable housing, food assistance, health services, training, medical transportation or at home help etc., with 211, the IRCGM is able to guide people more quickly to appropriate resources that can respond to their needs. You can go to www.211qc.ca for more. In this interview, Director of Technology Mathieu Chaurette provides some background.
Cohen in the City Episode 68: The 211 Service in Quebec Provides Help to Many
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Tornado touches down in Mascouche
- Cohen in the City Episode 68: The 211 Service in Quebec Provides Help to Many
- Quebec high school students will have 5 more hours of school each week
- Some travel restrictions being lifted for fully vaccinated Canadians July 5
- Strong thunderstorms expected for the first day of summer
- Healthy Living With TAU: Being in charge of your health
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: You Are My Wheels
- New outdoor work space opens in downtown Montreal
Most Popular
Articles
- Arahova:A Chomedey institution marks 50 years and continues to expand
- More of Quebec will be in a green zone next week
- Kudos for local entrepreneurs
- Living with a crappy, invisible illness
- Tornado touches down in Mascouche
- Hampstead gone wild!
- St. Laurent's Chez Benny Express vandalized, possible hate crime
- Trudeau's Bill C-32 declares French as Quebec's official language
- Feel Flows freed, the 1970s top-10 hits review Part 46
- Summer stops are back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.