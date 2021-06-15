The Canadian Associates of Ben Gurion University of the Negev (www.bengurion.ca) will be hosting 'An ‘Unorthodox’ National Virtual Gala for Brain Research' at BGU on Wed. July 7(5:45 pm). The event will feature the highly acclaimed and award-winning Israeli actress Shira Haas, star of the popular Netflix shows 'Unorthodox' and 'Shtisel.' Funds raised through this gala will go to the newly created Canada Fund to Advance Brain Research at BGU. We speak to CABGU Executive Director for Quebec and Ottawa Simon Bensimon, National Director of Communications and Marketing Galit Solomon and Professor Nadav Davidovitch, Director of the School of Health at BGU and a prominent speaker on how Israel was so successful in its vaccination program for COVID-19.
Cohen in the City Episode 67 : The Canadian Associates of Ben Gurion University of the Negev Welcomes Shira Haas
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: On vaccinating kids, proms, yellow zones, and more
- Motor homes gaining in popularity as a safe COVID-era travel solution
- Quebec will soon allow 3,500 people at events
- The Alouettes will reconnect with their fans on August 27
- More of Quebec will be in a green zone next week
- Cohen in the City Episode 67 : The Canadian Associates of Ben Gurion University of the Negev Welcomes Shira Haas
- Living with a crappy, invisible illness
- Missing teen
Most Popular
Articles
- Montreal innovator earns award for breakthrough device to help women suffering from pelvic organ prolapse
- St. Laurent's Chez Benny Express vandalized, possible hate crime
- Cohen in the City Episode 66 : Arahova Souvlaki Celebrates 50 years of culinary excellence
- Legault government adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism
- Four John Abbott College students receive school’s Outstanding Service and Leadership Award
- SJN: JCF Marking 50 Years of Smart Philanthropy
- Much needed rain for southern Quebec and Ontario
- DDO fire leaves 150 homeless
- Forty per cent of Canadians want Canada-U.S. border to reopen and U.S. travel advisories removed
- Montreal, Laval turn yellow June 14, outdoor proms as of July 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.