The Canadian Associates of Ben Gurion University of the Negev (www.bengurion.ca)  will be hosting 'An ‘Unorthodox’ National Virtual Gala for Brain Research' at BGU on Wed. July 7(5:45 pm). The event will feature the highly acclaimed and award-winning Israeli actress Shira Haas, star of the popular Netflix shows 'Unorthodox' and 'Shtisel.' Funds raised through this gala will go to the newly created Canada Fund to Advance Brain Research at BGU. We speak to  CABGU Executive Director for Quebec and Ottawa Simon Bensimon, National Director of Communications and Marketing Galit Solomon and Professor Nadav Davidovitch,  Director of the School of Health at BGU and a prominent speaker on how Israel was so successful in its vaccination program for COVID-19.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.