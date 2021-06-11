Arahova Souvlaki (https://arahova-souvlaki.ca/en) is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary this June. Founder Christos Kalogrias named the restaurant after his Greek native village when the first location opened on St. Viateur Steet in 1917. There are now nine locations and 10th on the way in the fall on the West Island. Many of their products are also available at grocery stores now even Costco. We spoke with Christos, son George and daughter Tina, who today run the business under the watchful eye of dad
Cohen in the City Episode 66 : Arahova Souvlaki Celebrates 50 years of culinary excellence
