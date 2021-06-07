MainLine Theatre has officially launched the 30th anniversary edition of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival (www.montrealfringe.ca) . With the programming until June 20, the festival promises to inspire audiences to reconnect with artists whether live in-person or online and on-demand from the comfort of their own home. We speak with Festival Executive and Artistic Director Amy Blackmore and two performers – Marissa Blair and Walter Lyng, formerly of The Suburban.
